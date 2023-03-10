Optical Cable (OCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.
Shares of NASDAQ OCC opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Optical Cable has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.
Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. Its products include fiber optic and copper cabling, hybrid cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic, copper and hybrid connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multimedia boxes, and fiber optic reels, and other cable and connectivity management accessories.
