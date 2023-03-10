Optical Cable (OCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.

Optical Cable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCC opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Optical Cable has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optical Cable

About Optical Cable

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.39% of Optical Cable worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. Its products include fiber optic and copper cabling, hybrid cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic, copper and hybrid connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multimedia boxes, and fiber optic reels, and other cable and connectivity management accessories.

