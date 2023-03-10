Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
BioLife Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of BLFS opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $962.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $26.96.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 144.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 38.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 16.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.