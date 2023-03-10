Oppenheimer Comments on AppHarvest, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AppHarvest in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.11). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppHarvest’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppHarvest’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

APPH opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 22.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

