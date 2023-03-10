OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 1,000,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,831,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,801,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OPKO Health Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $4,042,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

