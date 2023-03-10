OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, an increase of 1,853.3% from the February 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 26.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Sunday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

OncoSec Medical Stock Up 18.0 %

Shares of ONCS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 941,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.76. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $31.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

