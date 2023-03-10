Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday.

ONCY stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

