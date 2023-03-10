Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday.
Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance
ONCY stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
