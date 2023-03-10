Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director Joanne B. Bauer Sells 13,115 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Omnicell Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of OMCL opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $138.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 529.30, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 24.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,502,000 after acquiring an additional 212,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 124,897 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicell Company Profile

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

