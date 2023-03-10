Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 210 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.16. 314,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,737. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.76.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.