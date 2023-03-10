Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 196 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $203.60. 791,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.10. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $190.99 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.