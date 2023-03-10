Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,463,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,214,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

