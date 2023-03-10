Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases 1,923 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,348. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.