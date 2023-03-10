Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBGet Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $50.10.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

