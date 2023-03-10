Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $409,000 Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Toro were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,031,000 after buying an additional 52,208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,315,000 after buying an additional 233,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Toro by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,862,000 after buying an additional 476,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toro by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,103,000 after buying an additional 50,034 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TTC traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.72. The stock had a trading volume of 179,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,999. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

