Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $360.59. 2,574,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,996. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The company has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.58.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

