Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

OPI stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $708.49 million, a P/E ratio of -112.22 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.08%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -1,692.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 31,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

