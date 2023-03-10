Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Acquires $103,298,726.52 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

