NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,447,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,317,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $181.00 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

