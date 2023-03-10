Nvwm LLC Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,801 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.24. 1,855,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,254. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

