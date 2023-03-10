Nvwm LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.12. 1,733,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.10 and its 200-day moving average is $208.74.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

