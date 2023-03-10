Nvwm LLC Purchases 257 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.42. 2,329,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,832. The stock has a market cap of $324.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.83.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

