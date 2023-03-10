Nvwm LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $94.37. 6,618,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,458,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

