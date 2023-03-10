Nvwm LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nvwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after acquiring an additional 998,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,829,000 after acquiring an additional 143,238 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $464.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $488.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

