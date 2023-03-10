Nvwm LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.53. 2,482,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,123,949. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average of $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

