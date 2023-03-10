Nvwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nvwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 965.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,777,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,228,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,145,195. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

