Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. 4,298,995 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.