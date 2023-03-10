Nvwm LLC Acquires 734 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.1 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,968,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,334. The stock has a market cap of $153.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.86.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

