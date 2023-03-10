Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 2.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 477,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,466. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

