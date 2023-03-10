Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares were down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 1,306,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,059,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUTX. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nutex Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Thursday.

Nutex Health Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nutex Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutex Health by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $3,237,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,228,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Nutex Health by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 816,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 406,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

