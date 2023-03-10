Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares were down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 1,306,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,059,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUTX. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nutex Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Thursday.
Nutex Health Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutex Health (NUTX)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.