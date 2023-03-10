NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading 3.8% Higher

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.52. 37,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 981,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Insider Activity at NovaGold Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $78,243.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,778.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 926,148 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $12,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

