Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE NWN opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $56.49.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,015,000 after purchasing an additional 99,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 18.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

