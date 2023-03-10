Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,500 Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.97% of Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter.

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FCSH stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $24.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF Profile

The Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (FCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated investment-grade. FCSH was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

