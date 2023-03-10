Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 792 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

