Northgate (LON:NTG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $250.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.01) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.07). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.01), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares traded.
Northgate Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 250 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 250. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04.
Northgate Company Profile
Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.
