Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 469 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VBR stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,810. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.00 and its 200-day moving average is $162.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

