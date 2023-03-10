Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 1,904 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.72. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

