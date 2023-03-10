Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 2,440 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after acquiring an additional 112,138 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,896.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 97,706 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. 49,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,717. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

