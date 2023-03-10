Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 1,123 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 1.1 %

CRM stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.48. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,568 shares of company stock worth $5,059,907. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.