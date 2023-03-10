Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,059 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 130,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.26. 649,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.93 and its 200-day moving average is $115.90. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

