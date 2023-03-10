Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,282 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 408,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 296,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 53,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.81. 24,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,254. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $82.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

