Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,731,000 after buying an additional 124,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,723,000 after buying an additional 177,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.12. 997,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

