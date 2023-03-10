Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,866,000 after purchasing an additional 755,849 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Shares of TT stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.37. The company had a trading volume of 333,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,495. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.59. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

