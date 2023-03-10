North Bay Resources (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. North Bay Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 3,466,667 shares trading hands.

North Bay Resources Price Performance

About North Bay Resources

(Get Rating)

North Bay Resources, Inc operates as an exploration company. It owns mining properties including two gold-platinum placers, the Fraser River Project and the Monte Cristo and lode projects such as the advanced-stage Mount Washington Project on Vancouver Island, the Coronation Gold project in the historic Slocan Mining district and the Tulameen Platinum Project near Princeton, BC.

Featured Stories

