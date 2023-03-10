NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Price Up 1.2%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €26.72 ($28.43) and last traded at €26.30 ($27.98). 74,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.00 ($27.66).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $832.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.63.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

