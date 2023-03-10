Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Noodles & Company also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.10-0.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDLS. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Noodles & Company stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

Insider Activity

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 6,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,756.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 224,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 66,719 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,409,000 after buying an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Noodles & Company by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

