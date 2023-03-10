Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Noodles & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

NDLS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 64,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,859. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,021,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,756.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

