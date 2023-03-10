Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,444,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,112,000. Crown comprises approximately 0.5% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the period.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $83.14. 226,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

