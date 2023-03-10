Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 949,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,823,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of First American Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 44.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.42. 455,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,411. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

