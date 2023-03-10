Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 512,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,914,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Corning at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. 797,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,226. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.