Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 11,931 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.20. 197,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,003,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,460.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Securities cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Featured Articles

