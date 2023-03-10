NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.33 and last traded at $40.33. 131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.